As album speculation hits a new high, Drake is still celebrating his accomplishments from his past bodies of work.

The Toronto legend is currently hard-at-work on his upcoming studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy and, today, he is learning of a new achievement that he can boast about in future records.

According to Chart Data, the most-streamed songs on Apple Music were announced this week and, unsurprisingly, Drake found a home at the top of the list.

"God's Plan", his ultra-popular 2018 track, has officially been crowned as the most-streamed song in Apple Music history. Following it up is a song that Drake is featured on, Travis Scott's "SICKO MODE". For Drake to be a highlight on both of the most popular songs ever on Apple Music in the United States clearly speaks to his impact as an artist.

The third most-streamed song on the platform does not feature Drake, but it does make total sense. "Old Town Road", by Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, gets the third-highest spot following its fantastic run on the Billboard Hot 100 last year.

#4 goes to Post Malone and 21 Savage with "rockstar". The final spot in the Top 5 is Lil Baby and Gunna's "Drip Too Hard".

One of the craziest additions to this list is the seventh spot, which goes to Roddy Ricch and "The Box". Considering the song was released less than a year ago, it's wild to see it already making history like this.

Congratulations to everybody on the list!