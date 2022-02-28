As we documented over the weekend, Drake is taking some R&R with a quick vacation to Turks and Caicos. The rapper has been sharing glimpses of his lavish trip on his Instagram Stories, including some jetskiing in turquoise waters, and a bit of Netflix and chill on the beach.

Despite this being some relaxing time alone (as far as we know), the rapper still needs to stay on his Ps & Qs, and thus, he's got a security guard (possibly more) in tow. While sharing some views from his vacation last night, the rapper showed off his burly security guard, looking astute and on watch, while Drake seemingly snapped the photo from the waters. He wrote alongside the image, "I don't play about me," with a laughing-face emoji, proving the light-heartedness of the situation. "Watching for assassins on them skiiis," he concluded.

Many in the comments do not begrudge him of having security on deck, while some fans pointed out that the security guard looks like Rick Ross from a distance.

Take a look at the post below, we'll let you be the judge.





In Drake-related news, the rapper is reportedly in talks to purchase a closing Jamaican Toronto restaurant, Randy's Patties. The spot, located in Toronto's Little Jamaica neighborhood, reportedly announced it would be shutting it doors as of this past weekend, partially due to COVID-19. When Drizzy caught wind of the IG announcement, he hopped in the comment section and proclaimed, "I'll buy Randy's right now." Hopefully the business venture comes to fruition, we'll keep you posted.