Is Drake cooking up something for Sin City this weekend? We are already aware that we've officially entered the season of Certified Lover Boy now that Drizzy has switched up his social media profiles, but Dana White may have spilled the beans on a surprise appearance happening in Las Vegas. Hip Hop fans around the world have been awaiting news regarding when Drake's forthcoming release will finally hit streaming services, and while the OVO icon remains aloof with exact dates and times, White shared that Drake has something lined up this weekend.

In an interview, White spoke about why this upcoming weekend was going to be a big deal for Vegas travelers. "You got sold out Connor McGregor versus [Dustin] Poirier at the T-Mobile, you got Garth Brooks selling out Raiders stadium."



Joe Scarnici / Stringer / Getty Images

"[Joe] Rogan and [Dave] Chappelle Thursday and Friday night at the MGM Grand, [Justin] Bieber's performing this weekend, Drake's doing something this weekend," White continued. "The list just goes on and on. I could be here for an hour telling you who's doing what."

The revelation was brief, but White didn't expand on what the "something" Drake has planned may be. We all may have to wait and keep an eye out for Drake's social media posts for hints, as he inked a residency deal back in 2019 that was reported to span two years. For now, watch Dana White list off this weekend's hottest events in Vegas.