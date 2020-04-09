Drake has an entire closet full of Hermès Birkin handbags in his massive Toronto mansion that was recently profiled by Architectural Digest, but no, the collection of designer digs is not for him—it's for his future wife. The Canadian native (virtually) invited us into his expansive, custom-built home in the Park Lane Circle neighbourhood of T.O. for the May edition of Architectural Digest, and fans were floored.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The 50,000 sq. ft. manor, nicknamed "The Embassy," boasts tons of unbelievable features, including a NBA-regulation sized indoor basketball court and a movie theater. However, Drizzy's favourite part of the house is the 3,200 sq. ft. master-bedroom, which has an “additional 1,100 sq. ft. of covered terraces." Within the bedroom is a two-story closet showcasing Drake's “extensive wardrobe, sneaker collection, and the array of precious Hermès Birkin bags that he has been amassing for years.”

Now, why might a man like Drake, who has never shown much of a fondness for designer handbags, not only own a Birkin bag, but be actively seeking out various styles of the prestigious fashion accessory? Well, he actually revealed the answer to this question back in 2017 in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. He disclosed to the publication that he's been collecting the expensive bags, which can range in price from $5,000 to $300,000, as a future gift for "the woman I end up with." It looks like whoever that woman is will be one lucky lady.

