Drake has a lot to celebrate right now. His latest album Certified Lover Boy is breaking records on the charts and it remains one of the most-streamed albums in the world right now. Fans are loving the project and they are already looking ahead to what Drake might put out next. As for the artist himself, he is simply enjoying his success and spending some time with his family.

The artist has specifically been spending time with his son Adonis, who is starting to grow up very fast. Adonis has already shown interest in sports like basketball, and Drake has made sure that his son has the resources possible to learn the game at a very young age.

Recently, Drake got to play some basketball with Adonis in his driveway, and it made for an adorable video in which the artist schooled his son on how to take a good shot. As you can see in the clip below, Drake goes one-on-one against Adonis and shoots right over his head for an easy basket. Adonis seemed incredibly engaged in the whole matchup, and it made for a cute video that just goes to show how eager Adonis is to become good at basketball.

Drake has a basketball court in his home, so there is no doubt that Adonis will have plenty of opportunities to practice. Perhaps in the future, we will see him as one of the next great talents on the court.