It's an OVOXO reunion. On February 16th, Toronto's own Abel Tesfaye – better known as The Weeknd – celebrated his 32nd birthday, going all out with a trip to some of Las Vegas' biggest casinos accompanied by the likes of Drake and Future.

As Rap-Up notes, the Scorpion hitmaker showed plenty of love to his fellow Canadian, even hopping on the mic at one point to give a heartfelt toast to his "Crew Love" collaborator.





"I was there from day one and I’m grateful not only to be here with my brothers but just grateful that the family is back together where we belong from the greatest city in the world," Drizzy said, the Dawn FM recording artist standing alongside him.

It's been noted that, despite the fact that they settled their beef some time ago, this is the first time we've seen Champagne Papi and Tesfaye together in real life in a minute. Back in 2019, the former addressed the tension in their relationship on his "War" freestyle.

"And the boy that sound like he sang on Thriller / You know that’s been my n*gga / We just had to fix things, family, 6 things, we can’t split up," the father of one rhymed at the time.

Elsewhere during the celebratory evening, The Weeknd was spotted at the blackjack table with "Mask Off" rapper Future, playing a round as others watched on.

Kaytranda was on DJ duty for the event, and during his set, he debuted his "Out of Time" remix – check it out below, and tune back in with HNHH later for any updates on your favourite celebrities.

[Via]