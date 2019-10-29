There are very few rappers who are as passionate about their city's basketball team than Drake. The rapper's passion for the Toronto Raptors was on full display during NBA finals this year. He was essentially just as much of a member of the team than the actual teammates. Even when sh*t talking was happening, on and off-court, the rapper would be on the receiving end of it.

If you watched Drake's speech during the Raptors parade in Toronto, you probably spotted the fly championship bomber jacket he had on with the massive OVO owl. Looks like that wasn't a one-of-one for himself, though. Fred Van Vleet took to Instagram where he thanked Drake for the custom jacket. Turns out that he sent them to the entire championship team. The jackets include a list of the team's names embroidered on one side and the OVO owl on the other.

Drake has undoubtedly been the Raptors biggest supporter this year (no shots to Nav Bhatia). The rapper even received his own championship and also purchased his own custom ring which he received from Jason of Beverly Hills. A few people had problems with it but Drake's been celebrating the championship as if he were on the court during the final game. I mean, they even let the man bring the Championship trophy out and sit it on stage during OVO Fest.