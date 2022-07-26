Drake is gifting UFC fighters Molly McCann and Paddy Pimblett Rolex watches as a thank you for helping him win $3.7 million on a bet he placed on their recent fights. The Toronto rapper had bet on McCann to defeat Hannah Goldy, which she did with a first-round TKO, and on Pimblett to beat Jordan Leavitt, which he did via submission in the second round. The matches were held at the O2 Arena in London, England.

McCann and Pimblett confirmed that Drake had been in contact with them during an ESPN post-fight show.



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

“Drake is buying me and Paddy a new Rolex,” McCann said on the program.

Pimblett added: “We messaged him on Instagram and he was like, ‘Yeah, you are getting a Rolex.'"

The UFC also rewarded the two with a “Performance of the Night” bonus check worth $50,000.

Since partnering with the sports betting company, Stake, Drake has been sharing many of his bets on social media. Back in February, he bet $470,000 on the Rams to win the Super Bowl while adding another bet for $390,000 that Odell Beckham Jr. would have 62.5 receiving yards in the game. In the months since, he's made several other high-stakes bets, including on the Stanley Cup Playoffs and more.

Check out Drake's recent UFC bet, as well as McCann and Pimblett's reaction to being gifted Rolex's below.

[Via]