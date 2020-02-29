Drake, who boasts one of the most impressive jewelry games within the culture, recently gifted ALYX 9SM's Matthew M Williams a 40-carat, diamond-encrusted chain. With watches that cost more than the average American house and a one-of-one customized Toronto Raptors Championship ring, the "Life Is Good" rapper knows a piece of quality jewelry when he sees one and decided to share the wealth with the Chicago-bred fashion designer and 1017 ALYX 9SM founder, Matthew M. Williams.

For those of you unaware of Matthew Williams' work, he debuted his women’s ALYX Autumn Winter collection in 2015 and later found a menswear line consisting of all of your fashion needs from formal wear to streetwear, footwear, accessories, and more. However, it was Williams' patented designed COBRA belt buckles that have allowed him to work with the likes of Moncler, Nike, Audemars Piguet, and more. Throughout his journey in the fashion realm, he was able to develop a relationship with Drake, who's become quite the designer himself.

While the details on their relationship are fuzzy at the moment, the two obviously have some type of bond for the Canadian emcee to gift him with this amount of drip. Williams' brand new chain comes in the form of 1017 ALYX 9SM’s signature COBRA buckle Rollercoaster design, is completely platinum and features over 40-carats of flawless white diamonds. The chain was executed Jason of Beverly Hills.

While Matthew M. Williams' chain is dope, does it compare to Kid Cudi's Takashi Murakami "Kiki" chain designed by Ben Baller? Check out Matthew Williams' 1017 ALYX 9SM’s signature COBRA buckle Rollercoaster chain gifted by Drake in the photos and videos provided below.