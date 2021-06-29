Lil Baby quickly rose to the top of the rap game and the music game in general. His rise to prominence was aided by the phasing out of pop music as America's most favored genre just as rap music took over. A few Grammy nominations and chart-topping projects later, the Atlanta native is now collaborating with the biggest artists in the game.

He recently connected with Drake for a track on his three-track Scary Hours 2 EP for the track "Wants and Needs." The two hip-hop heavyweights, who have previously connected on tracks like "Yes Indeed," and "Never Recover," clearly valued their time. Lil Baby recently took to social media to share a photo of a snazzy gift he recently received from the OVO head honcho.

"[Champagne Papi] thank you," penned the "Bigger Picture" artist, tagging Drake and adding prayer hand emojis. He then shared a snap of a silver wristwatch the Toronto native presumably recently gifted him.

Drake has been known to be an extravagant gift-giver with a knack for watches. J. Cole once spit, "This watch came from Drizzy, he gave me a gift," and clearly, not much has changed for the Certified Lover Boy.

Speaking of Certified Lover Boy, Drake has spent much of the year putting the finishing touches on the album that was originally expected to drop last summer. As the world anxiously awaits the project, perhaps we'll get another collaboration between Drizzy and Baby.

As for Baby, he's fresh off the heels of unleashing his collaborative project with Lil Durk The Voice Of The Heroes.