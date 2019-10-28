Drake recently celebrated his 33rd birthday and, naturally, he received a number of lavish gifts from his close friends. For example, French Montana hooked up the Toronto native with a custom, diamond-encrusted bracelet valued at over $175,000, according to Page Six.

Legendary sneaker customizer The Shoe Surgeon also blessed Drake with some custom gear, as he whipped up an exclusive Nike Air Force 1 Low for the birthday boy.

Just like the other Cactus Plant Flea Market x Nike Air Force 1 Lows, Drake's birthday kicks come equipped with an all-white, leather build highlighted by bulbous Air More Uptempo-styled lettering that reads "OVO Sound." Additionally, as seen in the second photo of The Shoe Surgeon's IG post, colorful, iridescent detailing outlines each letter.

While this pair is exclusive to Drake, the design of the AF1 Low is just like the "Air Shai" colorway that The Shoe Surgeon created for Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Check out that version below.