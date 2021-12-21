There is one less legal issue for Drake and it was expected that this one would be tossed out of court. The rapper is currently facing a slew of legal troubles in connection with the Astroworld tragedy, and as his team takes care of relieving Drake of responsibility regarding that event, the rapper faced a strange set of accusations.

We previously reported on a woman named Mesha Collins filing a $4 billion lawsuit against the rapper. In this peculiar story, authorities responded to a disturbance at Drake's home back in 2017. There, they found that Collins had not only broken into the residence, but she drank a few beverages and later locked herself inside of one of his rooms.

Police arrested Collins and she soon made bond, but Drake reportedly decided against pressing charges. However, his good deed did not go unpunished, because Collins sued him. She reportedly stated that Drake was doxxing her address and had used her likeness and name in his music. However, when his attorney contacted her, she was so surprised that it is reported that she hung up on him.

“I do not know Plaintiff," Drake stated in reported court documents. "I have never met her and have never communicated with her. I did not even know of Plaintiff until this lawsuit was filed and served. Indeed, I was unaware of Plaintiff’s identity, name, or where she alleges she lives until the filing and service of this lawsuit."

It seems that the entire thing has been dismissed because Collins failed to turn over any information that substantiated her allegations.

“Plaintiff Collins has not demonstrated any of defendant Graham’s statements were about plaintiff Collins or that he used her identity, name, or likeness in his Instagram posts or endorsements,” Judge Virginia Keeny wrote, referring to Drake by his full name Aubrey Drake Graham. “Even if plaintiff Collins could establish the statements were about her, she has failed to establish that such statements were of a private fact that is offensive and objectionable to the reasonable person.” “After trespassing at his home and being arrested in 2017, plaintiff Mesha Collins now attempts to make contact with musician Aubrey Drake Graham by suing him,” Stein wrote in a Nov. 18 filing. “This is pure fiction. Until he was served with this lawsuit, Graham had no idea who Collins was.”

It is suspected that this was all a ruse for Collins to continue her contact with the rapper post-breaking into his home.

