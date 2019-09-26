Drake will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest artists to ever do it. The former Young Money rapper has built quite the career for himself, establishing his imprint as the strongest force in music today. When the Toronto native touches a track, it blows up. If he gives you his co-sign, you blow up. It's as simple as that. Drake is a total superstar and there is no stopping him. He already owns a number of Billboard records, including one for the highest number of entries on the Hot 100 with 205 tracks. Now, he's inching closer to an even more legendary status by celebrating his first diamond-certified single in "God's Plan," which has just gone eleven times platinum.

Yesterday, a number of Drake's most popular songs were given new awards by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) but the one that has most people talking is the diamond plaque he'll be receiving for "God's Plan." It will possibly end up as Drizzy's most popular song of all time and, as it continues picking up streams, the Canadian takes one step closer to meeting Eminem as some of the only rappers to have accomplished multiple diamond cuts. As reported by All Hip Hop, this is the first diamond-certified single of Drake's career. He joins Wiz Khalifa ("See You Again,") Eminem ("Lose Yourself," "Not Afraid," and "Love The Way You Lie,") and Macklemore ("Thrift Shop") as the only rappers to have achieved this goal.

Congratulations to Drake on this tremendous accomplishment. He'll surely earn two more before it's all said and done, marking him right up there with Eminem as two of the greatest of all time.



Michael Steele/Getty Images