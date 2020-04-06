Throughout his legendary career, having amassed more hits than the Beatles in the process, Drake has proven his marketing savvy time and time again. Shortly after firing off a slew of street singles like "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle," Drizzy has opted to kick off his album rollout with something with a little bit more mainstream appeal. Enter "Toosie Slide," a melodic single destined to benefit from the ongoing spread of challenge culture as seen on social media platforms like TikTok, Triller, and Instagram.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While countless fans do their best to learn and perfect the titular dance, Drake has decided to get hands-on in facilitating the process -- literally. Taking to Instagram, Drake proved that boredom and superstardom are not mutually exclusive, sharing a clip of his own clever rendition of his rapidly-spreading single. Look, this isn't exactly rocket science here. What it does appear to be is Drake's hand engaging in a surprisingly elaborate display of choreography, one that also happens to double as a "Toosie Slide" tutorial of sorts.

It's a bit of low-stakes fun, the likes of which would probably go unnoticed were it not Drake himself partaking in the antics. Seeing as it is the Torontonian rapper acting as puppet-master, here we stand. The "Toosie Slide" continues to spark viral creativity, and don't be surprised if this only opens the door for more outlandish versions of the challenge. As they say, it is what it. Time's gotta pass somehow. How many days have we been quarantining for again?