Drake dropped a bombshell on the world back in 2018 when he revealed on Scorpion that he had fathered a son, famously spitting on "Emotionless," “I wasn’t hidin’ my kid from the world / I was hidin’ the world from my kid.” While Drizzy didn't share a photo of Adonis until 2020, he's quickly become a frequent guest on his dad's Instagram page.

It also seems like he and Adonis' mother Sophie Brussaux have amended their previously strained relationship, working together to successfully co-parent their toddler. Earlier this year on Mother's Day, Drake gave a shoutout to Sophie in his story, penning, “Happy Mother’s Day big mama." Today, Sophie returned the favor, wishing the Toronto rapper a very Happy Father's Day in her story.

"Happy Father's Day Dad!," wrote the fine artist, tagging Drake in the post. She added an Instagram sticker graphic that read, "#1 Dad" over the photo of the OVO head honcho cradling Adonis while he was still an infant. Drake reshared the post to his story as well.

Earlier in the year in an interview with Complex, Brussaux spoke candidly about her son's intrinsic artistic abilities. “Art is a big part of the fun activities we do at home. We draw, create, we dance, and paint,” Brussaux shared.

She continued, “Adonis is a very artistically inclined child. Whatever he chooses to do later in life he will have my full and loving support. We frame his paintings and put them up in the house next to other artists’ works. I want him to grow up seeing the value in the art he produces at every age.”

With Billboard's Artist of the Decade as a father and a skilled fine artist as a mother, he's bound to learn a thing or two. Check out Sophie's post below.



Image via Instagram