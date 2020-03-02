When Drake hops on a track, he can get brutal and honest - most of the time he's brutally honest. That's especially the case when he drops a loosie freestyle. This past Saturday night saw the arrival of two of these: "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle". On the former, Drake said something that had listeners perplexed and disturbed:

"Baby mama fluke, but I love her for who she is"

In May of 2018, amidst the heat of Drake's famous beef with Pusha T, it was revealed that Drake was "hiding a child." On his diss track "The Story of Adidon", Push exposed Drake for having a son with a mystery woman who was later identified as Sophie Brussaux. Some speculated that the Toronto rapper was keeping this information a secret because he was embarrassed about impregnating a woman with whom he didn't have a serious relationship. Drake has since addressed the situation on various Scorpion songs and now he has provided another commentary, which is rubbing people the wrong way.

While Drake may have just referred to his baby mama as a "fluke" because the pregnancy was not planned, listeners are interpreting the line as more derogatory than that. One Twitter critic suggested that Drake rapping "Brought a few Ws to the 6ix" before the "fluke" line could be placing the mother of his child in contrast to the other fine women he has brought home. Others are crediting his remark to Future's bad influence.

Check out the uproar below.