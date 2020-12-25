Drake may be half-Jewish, but he's always down to celebrate Christmas, receiving a truly unexpected (and pretty meaningful) gift from his uncle on December 25.

The Boy has come a very long way from his days on Degrassi. Since leaving his role as Jimmy, Aubrey "Drake" Graham quickly became more popular in music, signing with Young Money and eventually becoming the biggest artist in the world. He owns his dream home, has his own private jet, and can do just about anything he's ever wanted. Long story short, Drake is set for the rest of his life. So, what are you supposed to get somebody that has everything they could ever want for Christmas? His uncle got creative, having the rapper's first-ever royalty check framed and making the day special for Drake, who reflected on Instagram Stories.

"My uncle found and gifted me my first earnings from music," wrote Drake. The check from SOCAN was worth just over $300. "Came a long way from 3 bills in royalties."

You're damn right you've come a long way since then. These days, $300 is nothing to Drake, who Forbes ranked the 49th highest-paid celebrity this year. With his first-ever check framed, Drake can always have the motivation to reach for his dreams even harder, or he can simply look back on how successful he's been in his life.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images -- Drake speaks at the Spring Awakening and Degrassi panel discussion on April 30, 2007

Congratulations to Drake, and Merry Christmas!