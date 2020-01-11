Following a strong start to the year last week, our weekly "FIRE EMOJI" playlist is back with another update filled with the hottest releases from the last seven days.

To kick things off, Drake and Future reunited for a new banger titled "Life is Good," a self-evident truth for all of us, now that we've got this track to vibe to. Drake starts the track off with smooth verse before a beat switch that introduces an expectedly hard verse from Future. All and all, the track brings fans back to the What A Time To Be Alive days.

Also to be found is a new posthumous release from Mac Miller, "Good News." The lo-fi, sleepy vibe is one that'll leave fans with waterworks before the full release of Miller's upcoming Circles, which releases next week. This single is accompanied by a somber music video with trippy visuals and two quick clips of Miller in the studio.

Also included are new tracks from Mick Jenkins, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion and more. Check out the full playlist below.

