Drake's essentially become an unofficial benchwarmer for the Toronto Raptors. Throughout the Eastern Conference, he was seen courtside at all the Raptors home games, cartoonishly cheering for his team and chirping the opps. Needless to say, he's lived up to his title as the team's Global Ambassador. With a few days until the finals kick off, Drake flew out to the Bahamas on his newly purchased, "Air Drake."

Rappers constantly brag about flying private but Drake is among the few who actually owns his own private jet. According to TMZ, the rapper's "Air Drake" PJ was seen at the landing zone in the Bahamas this past Sunday, posted next to a smaller Delta brand plane. Drizzy's new jet isn't just a typical G4, it's a 767-300F Boeing plane which typically cost hundreds of millions of dollars. This type of PJ is around $185M to $220M.

Drake previously gave fans a little tour of the OVO plane on his Instagram page earlier this month which looks as luxurious as you'd expect. With Drizzy continuously building his business resume, maybe an OVO airline is the next thing he has up his sleeves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on May 10, 2019 at 3:56am PDT

With the finals coming this Thursday, 90s group Smash Mouth, best known for their cover of The Monkees' "I'm A Believer," called out Drake this weekend, warning him to relax while he sits courtside in Oakland. "When the ball is in-play sit the FCK down! That aint gonna fly in Oakland! #GlorifiedMascot," they tweeted at Drake. Drake's yet to respond but given how petty he's been in the last week, it wouldn't be surprising if he does clap back.