Drake is one of the richest hip-hop artists in the world and when it comes to his clothes and his jewelry, he certainly plays the part. Whenever you see Drake out and about, you can be certain that he is wearing some pretty expensive threads, all while sporting some interesting bling. One of the things Drake likes to wear the most is watches and more often than not, he likes to favor Patek Philippe's. Patek's have become common place in hip-hop culture these days and Drake is one of the artists pushing that movement farther.

Recently, Drake's watch plug Dave Bling took to Instagram where he was traveling with Drake throughout Toronto. In the post, Drake can be seen holding up a rare Patek Philippe watch to the camera. According to Highsnobiety, the watch is an Aquanaut with an orange strap that costs $100,000. Interestingly enough, this watch cannot be purchased by the general public and that's where a jewelry plug comes in handy.

It must be nice to be hooked up with this kind of bling especially when it's as rare as this particular time piece. Either way, when you're Drake, pretty much everything in the world is obtainable, no matter how rare it really is.