At this point, it's well documented that Drake is a huge basketball fan and he's never been ashamed to show off his skills, or lack thereof. Throughout the entire NBA Playoffs, Drake sat courtside at Toronto Raptors games and would even storm the court at times when they would do something right. It was a pretty hilarious sight that got him into some hot water at times although we're sure he didn't care. The Canadian rapper was also present at the team's parade and seemed to be having a blast alongside players like Kawhi Leonard and Kyle Lowry.

With all of this in mind, it shouldn't be a surprise that Drake has his very own indoor basketball court that also comes with OVO branding. Yesterday, Drake took to Instagram with a couple of videos from his indoor court which shows two people shooting some hoops. In the second video, Drake hits a trick shot from his balcony which drew a pretty big reaction from himself and everyone who was around to see it.

Snoop Dogg commented on the video and challenged Drake to a game while other prominent celebrities praised Drake for his shooting ability. Unfortunately, we don't know how many times he had to try that shot before making it. If only we could see the outtakes from that session.