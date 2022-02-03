Drake is easily the most famous Toronto Raptors fan in the entire world. During his time as the team's ambassador, he has spent numerous games sitting courtside, and he typically always has a friend by his side to make the entire endeavor that much more worthwhile. Unfortunately, there are some games where Drake has to do things solo as he simply cannot find that special plus one to make his evening complete.

Just a couple of nights ago, Drake found himself at the Raptors Vs. Heat game, where the Raptors ended up taking home the W. As it turns out, this was one of those nights where the Canadian artist could not find himself a friend to go with, and in the end, it led to a pretty creative evening.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

As you can see in the Instagram story below, Drake decided to use his extra seat for his laptop. As he was watching the game, Drake was also doing some online gambling, which seemed to be a pretty good time. After all, online gambling has exploded in recent years, especially with the invention of crypto. Having said that, Drake didn't exactly reveal whether or not he was able to win himself any cash. As we all know, gambling typically leads to more losses than wins.

Image via Drake

Hopefully, for Drake, it was a fruitful evening that saw his fortunes fortified, as opposed to drained. The Raptors winning certainly helped soften any losses on the roulette table.