Rare sneakers cost a lot of money and if you're a sneakerhead, you understand this conundrum. Prior to the quarantine that cost millions of people their jobs, sneakerheads used to spend thousands of dollars a month on new shoes. When you're a globally renowned artist such a Drake, the cost isn't exactly a big issue. Having said that, it shouldn't be surprising that the Canadian artist has a massive sneaker closet. On Monday, the rapper was enjoying his quarantine and decided to hop on his IG story where he showed off some of the shoes he has.

As you can imagine, his sneaker closet is pretty extensive and features some sneakers that have never been released, including some Snakeskin Air Jordan 11s. He has a plethora of Nike Kobe sneakers and even has some fresh SB's. The Off-White x Nike collab is also well-represented in his collection.

Drake has his very own collaborations with Jordan Brand so if you were wondering why there is so much Nike in his closet, you have your reason. Just a couple of years ago, it looked like he would be switching sides to Adidas but that was derailed thanks to his highly-publicized beef with Pusha T.

Let us know in the comments below which sneaker you think is the best in Drake's massive collection.