Just before the release of his contentious 2018 album, Scorpion, you might remember Drake was reportedly involved in a bit of a scuffle at Delilah, a high-class nightclub in Hollywood.

The fight, which was caught on video, depicts Drake, alongside NFL player, Odell Beckham Jr., residing in a small crowd of people watching a man, Bennett Sipes, suffer injuries at the hands of ex-Kourtney Kardashian flame, Younes Bendjima.

After the encounter, Sipes filed a lawsuit against Drake. He claimed he had suffered a concussion, back injury, physical injury, and depression, all as a result of the violence.

Drake is not seen actively participating in the violence throughout the video, despite being tied up in the lawsuit. His legal team has been adamant in contesting the suit, asserting that the judge in charge of the case should throw out the lawsuit.

They found further ammunition for their argument against Sipes as he recently appeared on the popular dating show, Love Island, and failed, in their opinion, to demonstrate symptoms of any of the conditions he claimed to have sustained as a result of the encounter.

They additionally relied upon the testimony of Sipes’ ex-girlfriend, Sommer Ray Beaty who stated that he seemed fine as they traveled across the world and attended multiple music festivals together.

To make matters worse for Sipes, Drake's team even accused him of deleting text messages exchanged between him and Beaty, a potentially suspicious action and major deviation from the legal norms observed while involved in a lawsuit.

[via]