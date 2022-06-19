Drake Finds A New Muse On "A Keeper"

Now that a bit more time has passed since the arrival of Drake's surprise Honestly, Nevermind project, listeners have had more time to digest (or keep relentlessly streaming) the 14-track album.

So far, we've spotlighted the only feature that the Canadian included, "Jimmy Cooks" with 21 Savage, as well as the fast-paced "Sticky" which finds the 35-year-old rapping in French, shouting out Young Thug, and sampling the late Virgil Abloh, and most recently, "Texts Go Green" earned some love.

Today's song selection is "A Keeper," on which Drake informs a former lover that he has no need to keep her around anymore since he's found a new muse to stimulate his senses.

"Once is a lot of things / Twice is a decision / Told me a lot of things / Forced into submission, got you Mercedes Benz / But that don't make you driven," he sings on the chorus.

Stream Honestly, Nevermind here if you haven't already, and check out "A Keeper" on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Once is a lot of things

Twice is a decision

Told me a lot of things

Forced into submission, got you Mercedes Benz

But that don't make you driven

What can I do for you, how can I make a difference?

Friendship and loyalty, that's not what it's giving

Giving that, "Why would I keep you around?"