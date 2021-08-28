Drake and Kanye West's feud has continued to get tenser with each passing day. Last weekend, Kanye revealed a screenshot of a group chat including Drake where he shared a gif of the Joker and some harsh words towards "nerd ass jocks." Kanye then shared Drake's home address in Toronto before both artists confirmed their albums would be dropping on the same day (Sept. 3rd).



So, with Drake and Kanye West's apparent showdown expected to happen this week, their supporters are just as riled up as sports fans would be in the playoffs. Photos emerged this morning of Kanye West's actual childhood home "vandalized" by Drake fans who left several signs of the front steps. One of them reads "CLB coming soon" while another quotes Drizzy's bars on "Betrayal", reading, "44-45, burnt out." However, Drake fans didn't only have smoke for 'Ye but apparently his new bestie, Justin LaBoy. "Fuck Justin LaBoy," the sign reads.

At the wee hours of Friday morning, Drake seemingly hacked into the SportsCenter broadcast was here a sign reading, "CLB Sept. 3rd" popped up very briefly. Apparently, SportsCenter wasn't aware of the broadcast until it went viral and fans quickly noted its uncanny resemblance to a scene in The Dark Knight where The Joker hacks a television station.

Though reports emerged yesterday claiming that Kanye turned in his album for weekend release (which has yet to happen), the Apple Music page for DONDA does state that the album is due out on September 3rd.

