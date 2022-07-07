Drake clearly has a fan in Jeff Bezos. The Canadian rapper hit Instagram yesterday with a pair of photos -- one, a throwback from his younger days in Toronto, and a second of a young Jeff Bezos in the original Amazon office space. "Gotta start somewhere," Drake captioned the post, reflecting on the trials and tribulations in his journey to reach the levels of success he's at today.

Shockingly, Bezos himself slid into the comment section and referenced one of Drake's biggest records to date. "Started from the bottom now we’re here," he wrote.

The comment caught Drake off guard who expressed his excitement at Bezo's acknowledgment. "@jeffbezos holyyy Jeff knows about the man dem nobody can chat to me today!!! Big Bezos in the comments," Drake wrote.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

While it's unclear how acquainted the two are, Drake and Bezos were reported to be among the investors in Overtime's $80M round of funding. It wouldn't be surprising if we see the two of them join forces for some sort of business venture in the future.

In other Drake-related news, the rapper recently made an appearance at Michael Rubin's 4th of July party in the Hamptons. The rapper linked up with an array of fellow rappers, like Meek Mill and Jay-Z, and even performed singles like "Sticky" and "Yes Indeed" alongside Lil Baby.