This coronavirus outbreak is getting real, people!

Following the recent report that Kevin Durant was one of the Brooklyn Nets players that contracted COVID-19, another superstar name has now been thrown on the list of possible people at risk of catching it next, and it's probably one of the biggest ones so far.

It looks like hip-hop's golden boy Drake — yes, "DRAKE?!" — might have been exposed to coronavirus directly after he was seen hanging with Durant just a few days ago in Los Angeles. The last photo Drake posted on Instagram alongside Kevin Durant (seen above) pretty much proves that to be a fact, and with that another name has been thrown in for added drama as well: LeBron James. Drizzy just so happened to be hanging out court side with LeBron at his son Bronny James' Sierra Canyon game against Harvard-Westlake, and as you can imagine this opens up a whole new level to the outbreak. If the 6 God actually did contract the virus, this could be the case that sees everything getting way more out of hand than it already has. We can't say this enough, but please stay healthy out there by taking the social distancing movement seriously!

Of course, social media already got started with opinions. Take a look below at just some of the reactions to Drake possibly catching coronavirus from Kevin Durant: