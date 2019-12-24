While Drake fans were surely pleased by his new single "War" that dropped Monday, accompanied by a video that saw him and his entourage partying in Ontario's Blue Mountain ski resort, some of his loyal followers weren't so impressed by the cameo he had of the Toronto's chair girl.

The 19-year-old named Marcella Zoia grew to viral attention after a video showed her throwing a chair off a Toronto balcony that faced a freeway. Luckily for her, no one was hurt and she later pleaded guilty to mischief endangering life. It's wild to think that such a foolish incident lead her to be featured in one of Drake's music videos and the rapper's fans aren't so pleased. "Chairgirl was in that video? Drake is waste for that one. Can't fend that," one Twitter user wrote, while another added, "You know the old saying.. You can lead ChairGirl into a Drake video, but you can't make me watch it."

Marcella can be seen at the 2:37 mark and she posted a photo to her Instagram that saw her at the same location as the video shoot. Drake has yet to respond to the hate but and we're not so sure he will. Peep some reactions on Twitter below.