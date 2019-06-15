If you're up and at 'em this early in the day, you've probably given both of Drake's overnight song submissions a healthy spin or two. The latter submission "Omerta" is especially rousing, in the eyes of many. The social media mavens have taken to Twitter etc. in voicing their opinion that Drake is indeed taking aim at Pusha-T in the first half of the song's longwinded verse - the bolded lines in particular.

"A lot of pain, a lot of passion

A lot of relaxin' while other niggas is overreactin'

That's how we continue down the path of Jordan and Jackson

That's some insight for y'all even if no one's askin'

Last year, n****s really feel like they rode on me

Last year, n****s got hot 'cause they told on me

I'm 'bout to call the bluff of anybody that fold on me

I'm buyin' the buildin' of every door that closed on me." - Drake on "Omerta"

The bolded lines in question touch on the adversity Drake endured after Pusha-T outed his reclusive love child with a French model/painter named Sophie Brussaux. So far, the response over Drake's subliminal is varied between "too little, too late" to a chorus of cheers from the section of his fanbase, intent on seeing a rebirth to their feud.

"Drake still taking shots a year later makes me believe even more that everything Pusha T said was true. You hate to see it," one Tweeter mentioned to the latter point. On the opposite end of the spectrum, another commenter actually went through the trouble of counting the days since Pusha-T's "Story of Adidon" came to light. What do you make of the subtle inference in "Omerta." Hit us with your thoughts below the write-up.