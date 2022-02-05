A woman who has been reportedly harassing Drake was back in police custody in December. News has recently surfaced about Mesha Collins regarding an altercation that reportedly took place on December 20. We have previously reported on Collins, as she is the fan who sued the Rap mogul for $4 billion dollars. She alleged that Drake was invading her privacy by sharing her information publicly and even claimed he was rapping about her in his songs. In response, Drake's legal team reportedly told the courts that he had no idea who Collins was.

If her name sounds familiar, it's because in 2017, Collins was arrested after she allegedly broke into the rapper's home while he wasn't there, drank his beverages, and then locked herself inside a room.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Collins's lawsuit against Drakewas recently tossed out, but her legal troubles have reportedly continued. In a new report by Radar Online, documents show that Collins was arrested on December 20 after she was detained on charges related to "battery on a police officer." She was said to have been jailed for four days, although details regarding that arrest remain unclear.

The outlet also reported that Collins is looking to bring back her lawsuit against Drake and filed court documents asking for the dismissal to be vacated. However, Drizzy's legal team doesn't want a judge to make a move because they claim immediately after Collins was released from jail in December, she contacted Drake's attorney and wrote, “I have been FREE’d! Can we arrange a phone conversation?”

It has been speculated that she is using the suit as a way to remain in contact with the rapper.

