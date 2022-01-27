One common thread amongst the biggest rapppers in the game is their propensity to brag about their wealth and extravagant belongings. They have line after line about cars, jewels, designer clothes, and their decadent living conditions. Naturally, listeners and fans' curiosty tends to get the better of them. With the accessibility given to anyone with the internet these days, it's quite easy for them to find out how rappers are living.

Mark Brown/Getty Images

People take to Google to get the scoop on what their favorite hip hop artists' homes are actually like, and what all of the money they accrue is going towards. These searches have been counted and compiled, and Drake, to no surprise, has the home that gets searched about most. The masses want to know exactly how lavishly the Certified Lover Boy is living.

Drake's estate in Toronto is massive. It is reportedly over 50,000 square feet, featuring small playthings like an indoor basketball court and bedrooms that exceed 2,500 square feet in size. Yearly, 1 Million+ people surf the web with the purpose of seeing Drake's living quarters. The only celebrity of any occupation with higher search numbers is billionaire space experimentation pioneer Elon Musk.

Eminem, following behind Drake in the "most searched" category, receives upwards of 245,000 Google searches for year regarding his home. Ye, formerly referred to as Kanye West, totals nearly 215,000 searches in a year's time. Rounding out the top 4 rappers in this category would be Travis Scott, pulling in just shy of 200,000 searches for his home based on Google's calculations.

[Complex via Confused.com]