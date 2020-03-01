Drake Embraces Leak Culture, Drops Off "When To Say When" & "Chicago Freestyle"

Drake "leaks" his own tracks.

Well, we finally know what Drake was up to at the Marcy Houses.

Saturday night, the OVO Huncho quenched the thirst that was brewing in the house of OVO over unfulfilled PARTYNEXTDOOR promises with the arrival of two new "leaks" via SoundCloud. Adequately embracing the culture surrounding unsolicited drops from unauthorized parties, Drake shared "When To Say When" and "Chicago Freestyle," with the latter featuring vocals from burgeoning vocalist Giveon.

Along with the two new cuts, he also touched down with a full clip for both cuts directed by Theo Skudra. In the video, we find Drake standing in the same spot that found him going viral a few weeks ago when it was first revealed that he was cooking something up.

