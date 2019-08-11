For your least shocking news of the day, Drake has another #1 album. Billboard just reported that his newly released Care Package project landed the #1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart this past week, earning 109,000 equivalent album sales.

Serving as his ninth #1 album, Care Package contains 17 previously released Drake records, most of which were never officially released on any of the streaming networks. It is also serves as the first No. 1 album for OVO Sound, the newly launched label co-founded by Drake. All of Drake’s previous albums were released via Young Money/Cash Money/Republic.

Behind Drake for the No. 2 album is Ed Sheeran and his No.6 Collaborations Project. Meanwhile, Lil Durk scored his first top 10 album ever with Love Songs 4 the Streets 2, which debuted at No. 4 with 44,000 equivalent album sales.

For what it’s worth, Drake is currently tied with Garth Brooks, Eminem, Madonna, and The Rolling Stones with nine #1 albums each. He’s got work to do to if he wants to catch The Beatles though and their nineteen (19) #1 albums. Drizzy did just beat The Beatles Hot 100 record, and to celebrate he got a new Beatles tattoo the other day, which you can peep right here if you missed it.

