The fight over spots in this week's FIRE EMOJI playlist began with Drake manning the access points in a celebratory pose. If 5% of Toronto's tourist buzz is generated by October's Very Own, how much of those plaudits trickle down to the Raptors' inaugural NBA Championship and the couplet of songs that arose from it. That being said, it's no surprise that both "Omerta" and "Money in the Grave" with Rick Ross have earned the Raptors' ambassador a nice plot on our weekly playlist.

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

Otherwise, it was E-40 and Lil Nas X who stole the headlines this week, the former off the strength of a neatly-arranged posse cut, and the album he announced in the dying hours of last weekend's regular festivities. "Chase The Money" isn't typical of E-40 in any measure of the imagination. In fact, his teaser single proves him capable of adapting to any style or fit. Roddy Ricch and Quavo are both placed in positions, relative to their strengths as songwriters, whereas A$AP Ferg and ScHoolboy Q are allowed to run amok, like Red Cross fundraisers going off-script on the busy streets.

Last but not least, Lil Nas X released his Seven EP to mixed reviews. And yet, "Panini" was greenlighted for submission based off its own merit. Other artists to earn a split podium finish were YBN Cordae, and Lil Keed for a third time in as many weeks. Listen to the FIRE EMOJI and follow all of HNHH Spotify playlists below.

----

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.