He doesn't mince words when it comes to giving his peers their deserved credit, and Drake is known to lavish Rick Ross with compliments. In the past, Drake has gone on record to praiseThe Roots, Bow Wow, Kodak Black, MF Doom, Post Malone, and several other artists in the industry, but his relationship with Rick Ross is unlike the others.

The pair of hitmakers have worked together on tracks like "No New Friends," "Pop That," "Gold Roses," "Made Men," "Stay Schemin," "Lemon Pepper Freestyle," and "Aston Martin Music," and fans are waiting to see Rozay's name included on the tracklist to Drizzy's Certified Lover Boy.

Recently, Drake showed that he was entertaining both Ross and his latest OVO Sound signee Smiley and he bestowed them with pretty hefty titles. The Rap mogul posted a clip to his Instagram Story with the caption, "The greatest rapper alive met my favorite rapper alive," he said of Ross and Smiley, respectively.

Drake has long boasted about being a fan of Smiley's music and weeks ago was featured on his single, "Over the Top." Fans are excited to hear what they cook up in the OVO camp, especially as Rick Ross and Drake tease a potential joint album, but until then check out Drake's posts below.