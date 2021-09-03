Check out all of the production credits and features on Drake's new album "Certified Lover Boy."
After a very long wait, Drake has finally released his sixth studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto-bred artist released the highly-anticipated 21-track body of work at 2 AM on Friday morning, leaving his East Coast fans sleep-deprived and excited about the new music. As with any other Drake release, there's a lot to unpack about CLB, so let's get right into it.
Throughout the course of the day, you'll surely be seeing several other Drake-centric articles being posted as we dissect the lyrics, features, and potential disses on Certified Lover Boy. Already, fans have pointed out possible digs at Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, Ebro Darden, and others. But right now, we'll focus on the production credits for CLB, as well as all of the guests that Drake brought along for the ride.
This week, Drake started revealing the features for his new album by installing billboards in each featured guest's hometown. In Atlanta, Drake told fans that 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Future were featured. In Nigeria, he announced that Tems was on the album. In New York, he teased JAY-Z's inclusion. And so on, and so forth. Other features include Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Project Pat, Yebba, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Giveon, and Ty Dolla $ign.
As for the detailed list of production credits, scroll down to see who's credited on each song. Let us know in the comments which track you're liking the most!
1. Champagne Poetry
Produced by Maneesh & Oliver El-Khatib, Masego, and 40
2. Papi’s Home
Produced by Jarrel Young, Mark Borino, O. Ojelade, and Supah Mario
3. Girls Want Girls (Feat. Lil Baby)
Produced by Ambezza and OZ The Producer
4. In The Bible (Feat. Lil Durk & Giveon)
Produced by AP, Eli Brown, Leon Thomas, and 40
5. Love All (Feat. JAY-Z)
Produced by Dez Wright, Leon Thomas III, and OZ
6. Fair Trade (Feat. Travis Scott)
Produced by Jahaan Sweet, OZ, Patron, Travis Scott, and wondaGURL
7. Way 2 Sexy (Feat. Future & Young Thug)
Produced by TM88 and Too Dope!
8. TSU
Produced by Harley Arsenault, Noel, and OG Ron C
9. N 2 Deep (Feat. Future)
Produced by Alex Lustig, Harley Arsenault, Kid Masterpiece, 40, and Noel
10. Pipe Down
Produced by Anthoine Walters, FAXONLY, Jean Bleu, Leon Thomas III, and Simon Gebrelul
11. Yebba’s Heartbreak (Feat. Yebba)
Produced by James Francies, 40, and Yebba
12. No Friends In The Industry
Produced by Nik D, OZ, and Vinylz
13. Knife Talk (Feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)
Produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson
14. 7AM On Bridle Path
Produced by Cardo, Dez Wright, KND, and Maneesh
15. Race My Mind
Produced by Govi, Monsune, and 40
16. Fountains (Feat. Tems)
Produced by Monsune, 40, and Tresor
17. Get Along Better (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)
Produced by Ninteen85, 40, and Noel
18. You Only Live Twice (Feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross)
Produced by Bink!
19. IMY2 (Feat. Kid Cudi)
Produced by 3ddy, Clibbo, Harley Arsenault, Houssam, Kanieltheone, and Yume
20. Fucking Fans
Produced by Aliby, 40, Noel, and PARTYNEXTDOOR
21. The Remorse
Produced by 40