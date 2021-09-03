After a very long wait, Drake has finally released his sixth studio album, titled Certified Lover Boy. The Toronto-bred artist released the highly-anticipated 21-track body of work at 2 AM on Friday morning, leaving his East Coast fans sleep-deprived and excited about the new music. As with any other Drake release, there's a lot to unpack about CLB, so let's get right into it.

Throughout the course of the day, you'll surely be seeing several other Drake-centric articles being posted as we dissect the lyrics, features, and potential disses on Certified Lover Boy. Already, fans have pointed out possible digs at Kanye West, Swizz Beatz, Ebro Darden, and others. But right now, we'll focus on the production credits for CLB, as well as all of the guests that Drake brought along for the ride.

This week, Drake started revealing the features for his new album by installing billboards in each featured guest's hometown. In Atlanta, Drake told fans that 21 Savage, Young Thug, Lil Baby, and Future were featured. In Nigeria, he announced that Tems was on the album. In New York, he teased JAY-Z's inclusion. And so on, and so forth. Other features include Kid Cudi, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Project Pat, Yebba, Lil Durk, Travis Scott, Giveon, and Ty Dolla $ign.

As for the detailed list of production credits, scroll down to see who's credited on each song. Let us know in the comments which track you're liking the most!

1. Champagne Poetry

Produced by Maneesh & Oliver El-Khatib, Masego, and 40

2. Papi’s Home

Produced by Jarrel Young, Mark Borino, O. Ojelade, and Supah Mario

3. Girls Want Girls (Feat. Lil Baby)

Produced by Ambezza and OZ The Producer

4. In The Bible (Feat. Lil Durk & Giveon)

Produced by AP, Eli Brown, Leon Thomas, and 40

5. Love All (Feat. JAY-Z)

Produced by Dez Wright, Leon Thomas III, and OZ

6. Fair Trade (Feat. Travis Scott)

Produced by Jahaan Sweet, OZ, Patron, Travis Scott, and wondaGURL

7. Way 2 Sexy (Feat. Future & Young Thug)

Produced by TM88 and Too Dope!

8. TSU

Produced by Harley Arsenault, Noel, and OG Ron C

9. N 2 Deep (Feat. Future)

Produced by Alex Lustig, Harley Arsenault, Kid Masterpiece, 40, and Noel

10. Pipe Down

Produced by Anthoine Walters, FAXONLY, Jean Bleu, Leon Thomas III, and Simon Gebrelul

11. Yebba’s Heartbreak (Feat. Yebba)

Produced by James Francies, 40, and Yebba

12. No Friends In The Industry

Produced by Nik D, OZ, and Vinylz

13. Knife Talk (Feat. 21 Savage & Project Pat)

Produced by Metro Boomin and Peter Lee Johnson

14. 7AM On Bridle Path

Produced by Cardo, Dez Wright, KND, and Maneesh

15. Race My Mind

Produced by Govi, Monsune, and 40

16. Fountains (Feat. Tems)

Produced by Monsune, 40, and Tresor

17. Get Along Better (Feat. Ty Dolla $ign)

Produced by Ninteen85, 40, and Noel

18. You Only Live Twice (Feat. Lil Wayne & Rick Ross)

Produced by Bink!

19. IMY2 (Feat. Kid Cudi)

Produced by 3ddy, Clibbo, Harley Arsenault, Houssam, Kanieltheone, and Yume

20. Fucking Fans

Produced by Aliby, 40, Noel, and PARTYNEXTDOOR

21. The Remorse

Produced by 40

