They may have had a bit of a disagreement recently, but nothing can get in between Drake and his father. Drake makes sure that his dad enjoys all of the finer things of life and Dennis is often pictured alongside his son during his monumental moments. Dennis is seen in Drake's videos, stands beside him when he accepts awards, is featured throughout his social media posts, and parties worldwide with his superstar son. Things got a bit shaky when Dennis recently told Nick Cannon that Drake's unfavorable lyrics about him were created to "sell records," an allegation that Drake stated was untrue.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Still, Drake paid homage to his father and used the Halloween holiday to do so. In a post he shared on Instagram, Drake donned his father's look, complete with the fake beard and all. "Not planned," he wrote in the caption of the photo. There were plenty of Drake's famous friends who jumped in his comments to share their approval, and amusement, with the rapper's costume choice.

Check out Drake and his dad twinning below and let us know if the rapper should keep this look on a more permanent basis.