It's not as if Drake needs an excuse to host a party, but this time he had a good reason. On Wednesday, Drizzy shared a handful of photos showing only a hint of the celebratory get-together in honor of his personal trainer, Jonny Roxx. "Celebrating life with the 6th family...happy birthday @ovoroxx," Drake wrote as he delivered pictures that focused on his vintage Waiting To Exhale 'fit.

On the front of his crew neck sweater is the iconic image of the 1995 Forest Whitaker-directed, star-studded film with Whitney Houston, Angela Bassett, Lela Rochon, and Loretta Divine. The film was an adaptation of famed author Terry McMillan's best-selling 1992 novel, and Drake's sweater includes a quote by McMillan on the back that reads, "I am a black woman exhaling because a woman's love is a privilege, not a right."

There's no telling how Drake got his hands on the sweater, but his money is long. These shirts were made in 1995 and have long-since been out of print, but if you scour through the internet, you'll be able to find a sleeveless one for sale on eBay for $127 and a full t-shirt on Etsy for $378. Meanwhile, the women couldn't get enough. Check out a few reactions below.