Our "Fire Emoji" playlist is heating up with a batch of brand new additions this week, including some fresh drops from Drake & DJ Khaled, Joey Bada$$, and more. The OVO x We The Best double crossover shook us up on Friday after DJ Khaled and Drake finally came through with not one, but two collabs after much anticipation. The duo released "Popstar" and "Greece" on the same night, immediately causing fans to argue over which track reigns superior and debate where exactly Drake got his new flow from.

Joey Bada$$ also came through with a new release on Friday in the form of his 3-track EP, The Light Pack, with a lone feature from Pusha T. We decided to highlight this new song, "The Light" on "Fire Emoji" this week, along with the Lil Durk-featured "Painless" off J.I the Prince of N.Y's new EP, Welcome to GStarr Vol.1. Check out the rest of our latest additions below, including new Tyla Yaweh and DaBaby, and don't forget to follow our other specially-curated playlists on Spotify.

