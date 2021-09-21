What do you do when you move one million units in the first few weeks of your album's release? You grab a couple of your wealthy friends and toast to the good life. The initial hype surrounding Certified Lover Boy may have dissipated, but Drake continues to dominate on the charts. The Toronto icon hasn't ceased in celebrating his anticipated project, and as fans and critics have dissected Drake's bars and weighed whose feature was the greatest, Drizzy has linked up with DJ Khaled and Fat Joe.

By now, we know that Khaled loves a good reason to celebrate, and this time around, he gathers the crew for a post-Verzuz, post-CLB dinner.

Khaled's private chef Melissa was instructed to share with the world what the team would be delighting in this evening (September 20), and they were certainly eating a meal fit for kings. Drake was just as excited to get a video in, as well, and we can only imagine the conversations had at the table. Khaled also revealed he "showed my brothers my #WETHEBEST @jumpman23 releases," but the public would have to wait until a later date.

Meanwhile, fans are awaiting more visuals from Drake's CLB, so we'll keep you updated when those are released. Check out a few highlights from Drake, Khaled, and Fat Joe's meeting of the minds.