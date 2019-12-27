For years, Drake and Chris Brown had a major feud with one another that resulted in the infamous 2012 altercation. Although they've tried to patch it up in the past, or so it would seem, it never really happened and the tension between them continued to build. Last year, Drake and Chris Brown finally put their issues aside and made amends.

"We’ve come together before and tried to link and make music and I think we were always kind of forcing it. I think there was always resentment on both sides," he explained on RapRadar. "I think we just both grew up to the point that that person that was in the middle of us is like, no longer a part of either of our lives currently and I have the utmost love and respect for her." Adding, "I think of her as family more than anything."

Even though it made for good music, many quickly pointed out how it was strange that Drake was back to linking up with someone who assaulted Rihanna. However, Drake explained that he believed that she wouldn't have taken it as disrespectful.

"I actually had a moment of hesitation before because I didn’t want her to ever feel disrespected by me linking up with him but I also know how many nights she knows that me and him have both been consumed by this issue,” he said. “I think she’s a good person with a good heart that would rather see us put that issue to bed than continue childish s–t that can end up in a serious situation, so I decided to go ahead with it.”