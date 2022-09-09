Earlier today, we reported on Drake and how just yesterday, he was spotted at the Nike campus in Beaverton, Oregon. Drake is someone who has done plenty of business dealings with Nike over the years, and it should come as no surprise that he would be paying the brand a visit. As it turns out, Drake was there to host the Nike Maxim Awards, which was a massive gala with plenty of Nike executives.

Drake got his very own monologue for the event and there was no denying that he was at the top of his game when it came to telling jokes. As Brendan Dunne of Complex revealed, Drake even made an off-hand remark about New Balance, which didn't get the laughs it deserved.

“Nike is 50. Nike’s so old, it’s wearing New Balance," Drake said. The crowd offered up some groans over this one, especially since Nike executives are very productive of their brand image.

Beyond that, Drake made some jokes about Ann Hebert, the woman who got fired from Nike after her son ran a reselling scheme. The artist also laughed at Nike's supply chain problems and even had some words about the Oregon football team. Needless to say, Drake was on a nice little roll throughout the monologue, which can be viewed in its entirety, down below.

