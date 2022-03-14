Drake's hair is the talk of the town, once again. Before the arrival of last September's Certified Lover Boy, the 35-year-old constantly had a heart shaved into the side of his head; after letting that grow out for some time, he's ready to share his new look with the world.

Over the weekend, the 6ix God dropped off a handful of selfies to his Instagram Story, revealing that he'd gotten some fresh new braids done after spending some time on vacation in Turks and Caicos with White Men Can't Jump star Jack Harlow.





As is customary, the internet has had a lot to say about the father of one's hairstyle, ranging from cracking jokes at his expense to posting serious inquiries into how he managed to get his hair into braids when it didn't look to have a whole lot of length to it just a few weeks ago.

"Naw, not my man @Drake with the 'I just vacationed on a tropical island' braids," one user wrote, uploading Drizzy's selfie alongside a screenshot of a character from The Simpsons sporting a similar look. "Drake having braids is cultural appropriation," someone else joked. "I wish that white man would leave us alone."





From the sounds of things, others have been speculating that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's pregnancy announcement has something to do with Champagne Papi's sudden switch up. "Drake saw the Rihanna situation and said 'it must be the braids,'" someone commented.

See what else fans have been saying about the Scorpion rapper's new look below, and let us know what you think in the comments.