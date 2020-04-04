Some of the most highly anticipated singles dropped this past week, including joints from Drake, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez, all of which can be found on our updated "Fire Emoji" playlist. Our specially-curated collection of the hottest hip hop tracks out right now is looking well-nurtured, after a week of both solo and collaborative singles from some of our favourite artists. Leading the way is Drake's dance-craze anthem, "Toosie Slide," which the rapper finally dropped on Friday. The song has been accused of serving purely as TikTok bait, its sole purpose to incite users on the app to come up with viral dance challenges, thus making the song itself go viral. However, it's catchy as hell, and its Hokey-Pokey-meets-Electric-Slide vibe will honestly make you want to get up and dance.

Another highly anticipated drop was DaBaby's latest single, "Find My Way," which sees the often consistently-similar artist dramatically switching up his flow for once. The song had practically already been pieced together in its entirety through DaBaby's various shared snippets, but its official release was still an exciting moment for fans eager to hear the bold change in full. Tory Lanez also came through with a new track, "Who Needs Love," the latest cut off his upcoming album, The New Toronto 3, dropping next Friday. With a coronavirus anthem from Young Thug, Gunna, and Turbo, as well as some new Marshmello and Lil Durk, check out all the latest additions to our "Fire Emoji" playlist and be sure to follow our other playlists on Spotify.

