This week's edition of FIRE EMOJI playlist comes hand in hand with a heavy helping of Top Boy. Drake's bonus track "Behind Bars" features the artist going full grime mode. Lines like "I don't have time for the wasteman jokes" and "You know how the paigon chit-chat goes" tell listeners exactly which side of Drake they'll be hearing from. The song's immediately followed with a more authentic vibe. Giggs and Baka Not Nice team up for the next Top Boy track, "My Town." Baka's high pitched hook is as infectious as "Live Up To My Name," and Giggs hands in a solid verse as well.

Lil Nas X has yet another remix that is making waves. This time around, Nas invites DaBaby to hop on a new version of his track "Panini." Nas' excellent hook never seems to get old and DaBaby kills his verse. He knows the stage he is on with this feature. Lil West pops up on two different occasions this week as well. Both "Flaws" and "Pay Me" are respectable efforts from the young artist. Stream the entire playlist below and be on the lookout to see which additions make next week's updates.

----

Follow HNHH on Spotify.

Follow FIRE EMOJI on Spotify.

Follow our freshly-updated Wake & Bake playlist here.

Follow our G.O.O.D. Music playlist (for a GOOD ASS FRIDAY) here.