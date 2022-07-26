The private jet lifestyle has been under fire recently. Kylie Jenner was called a "climate criminal" for taking a 12-minute flight on her private jet. Rick Ross said the mode of transportation was a total waste of money. Now, Drake's mini-flights are catching some flack.

CelebJets, a Twitter account which tracks flights taken by private jets, logged Drake's private jet as flying a 70-kilometer route at least four times in less than two months. The route is routinely from Hamilton to Toronto and vice versa, and the jet is in the air for less than twenty minutes each time. Social media users noticed Drake's lavish transportation and were not happy.

A route of this short length emits at least four tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, and most people don't think the 14 minute flight is worth the destruction. In an interview with CTV News Toronto, Ian Borsuk, a climate campaign coordinator for Environment Hamilton, says the flights are "extremely wasteful." "I think we need to as a society have a conversation about whether we should be allowing these private flights to be happening in the first place," he elaborated.

"I think it can really be frustrating for some folks when, you know, they're thinking to themselves, 'Okay, well, I'm doing everything I can in my daily routine to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions, such as taking public transit, buying local products, and things like that," Borsuk continued. "And in some cases, you know, these flights by private jets could be undoing an entire years worth of effort by one person."

Writer and filmmaker Jesse Hawken added to the criticism on Twitter, writing, "Drake is part of the problem, taking multiple 15 minute flights to Hamilton and back while the environment is collapsing. Dude, take the GO train." Last year, Drake announced he was going to start working with a company called Aspiration to try to reduce his carbon footprint. Maybe their advice is getting lost in the mail.

[via]