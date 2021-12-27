In a previously unseen video of Drake watching Kanye West perform at their "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert earlier this month, the rapper can be seen getting emotional as Ye sang "Runaway" and dedicated it to his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian.

Hip-hop fans were treated to the concert of a lifetime when Drake and Kanye West put aside their differences and squashed their beef, uniting to co-headline the "Free Larry Hoover" benefit concert in Los Angeles. We've seen a bunch of videos from the concert but one video was seemingly never released on social media until this weekend, showing Drake getting teary-eyed watching Ye perform.









"I need you to run right back to me, baby/I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly," sang Ye during the performance. As he closed out the song, Drake could be seen getting emotional to the side of the stage. It appears as though he showed some vulnerability with a tear possibly falling down his cheek during the unexpected moment.

We haven't heard much from Drake and Ye in recent weeks but them joining forces was one of this year's most memorable moments in hip-hop. Watch the video below of Drake seemingly shedding a tear during the performance.

