Drake posted a screenshot of himself listening to Hotboii's "WTF" on his Instagram Story, Tuesday, with several emojis praising the rapper's latest single. The track was released on June 3.

Hotboii references Drake in the song rapping, "Night owl with that Drac', must be OVO."

The Florida native will be performing at the inaugural Kodak Black Day Festival on June 11th alongside Moneybagg Yo, Lil Durk, EST Gee, FCG Heem, and more. The event comes after Broward County Commissioner Dale Holeness honored Black with his own day last year.

"My N****s Pulling Up It's Lit," Black wrote in the announcement.

Hotboii made a name for himself in 2020 with his breakout single, "Don't Need Time," which has garnered over 75 million views on YouTube. The track also received a remix with a verse from Lil Baby. He's in the middle of a busy several months, having dropped "All I Know" back in April as well as the project, Life Of A Hotboii, in December. The album features Future, Kodak Black, MoneyBagg Yo, Lil Tjay, 42 Dugg, and more. The project was Hotboii's second studio album, following 2020's Double O Baby.

Check out Drake's Instagram post below. Hotboii reposted the screenshot on his own story as well.



