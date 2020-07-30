Earlier this year, Drake gave fans an unprecedented tour of his spacious mansion. The sneak peek caused many to gossip about the rap star's decor, including pieces that paid tribute to his fellow artists like Snoop Dogg and Tupac Shakur. It didn't surprise anyone that Tupac is an artist that the Toronto icon looks up to as the late rapper is hailed as a favorite by artists and non-artists alike. However, Drake has upped his Tupac stan status by copping two new Jesus pieces that don a familiar countenance.

Drake shared an up-close-and-personal look at his new ice over on his Instagram Story. "Always wanted twin Jesus pieces thank you @jasonofbeverlyhills," the rapper penned over a clip of his bling. Of course, Drake didn't disclose how much these necklaces set him back, but he's known to spare no expense when it comes to his jewelry.

Jason of Beverly Hills gave an even closer look on his social media page and we have to say, this is some incredible work. "Thank you @champagnepapi for trusting us with this project. 🙏🏼🙏🏼Unbelievable honor to help pay homage to the legend Tupac Shakur," Jason wrote in the caption to the video he shared on Instagram. Take a look at the pieces below.